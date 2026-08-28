Tamil Nadu: Returning from Manasarovar, they were finishing paperwork. Then the flood struck

The group comprised 22 men and 27 women, hailing from various parts of the city and State, including Chromepet, Perambur, Alwarpet, Singaperumal Koil, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchy, Salem, and Coimbatore.

They left by flight from Chennai on August 14 through Mahadev Kailash Yatra, a spiritual tourism company located in Radha Nagar in Chromepet, and were scheduled to return on Thursday (August 27).

However, while they were undergoing immigration procedures near the Nepal-China border after completing the pilgrimage, the flash flood struck the area and swept away the immigration office building.