Tamil Nadu: Retirement benefits withheld for exposing post-mortem irregularities, says whistleblower scientific officer

K Loganathan, who retired as scientific officer two months ago, was instrumental in bringing to light various violations in post-mortem proceedings.

When he was in service, he had sent a representation – and later several correspondences - to bring the alleged violations to the notice of his senior officials.

According to the communication now cited by the retired staffer, officials have continued to correspond with him regarding matters connected to his service and retirement, with references made to government orders and earlier official proceedings.