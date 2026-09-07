Tamil Nadu: Retirement benefits withheld for exposing post-mortem irregularities, says whistleblower scientific officer

CHENNAI: A retired scientific officer of Institute of Forensic Medicines at Madras Medical College has alleged that his retirement benefits are being withheld by officials in retaliation for his attempts to expose alleged irregularities in post-mortem proceedings at Tamil Nadu government hospitals.
K Loganathan, who retired as scientific officer two months ago, was instrumental in bringing to light various violations in post-mortem proceedings.
When he was in service, he had sent a representation – and later several correspondences - to bring the alleged violations to the notice of his senior officials.
According to the communication now cited by the retired staffer, officials have continued to correspond with him regarding matters connected to his service and retirement, with references made to government orders and earlier official proceedings.
However, he alleged that his legitimate retirement benefits have not been released despite repeated representations.
This delay was not merely due to administrative reasons but linked to his earlier efforts to bring the wrongdoing in post-mortem procedures to the attention of higher authorities, he alleged.
Loganathan said he had submitted detailed complaints and representations to his departmental superiors in the past, seeking action against those responsible for the alleged violations.
He has now sought the intervention of higher authorities for the immediate release of his pending retirement benefits and an independent examination of his allegations regarding the autopsy proceedings.