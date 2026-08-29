Tamil Nadu: Results for Class 10 supplementary exam released

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the results of re-totalling and revaluation of exam papers for candidates who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams held in July.
According to a DGE press note, the registration numbers of candidates whose marks have undergone changes after re-totalling or revaluation have been published on dge.tn.gov.in.
Candidates can check whether their marks have been revised by referring to the published list of registration numbers. The Directorate has clarified that there has been no change in marks for candidates whose registration numbers do not appear on the list.
“Candidates who have secured changes in marks through re-totalling or revaluation process can access their revised provisional mark certificate online. They are required to enter their registration number and date of birth on the DGE website to download the provisional certificate containing their updated marks,” stated the press note.
The date for distribution of the original mark certificates to candidates who wrote the supplementary exam will be announced separately.
Email all your queries about re-totalling or revaluation process to dgeb3sec@gmail.com on or before September 8