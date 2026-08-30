Tamil Nadu: Residents seek Krishna canal repairs before monsoon

CHENNAI: The public has urged officials to repair the damaged banks of the Krishna canal at around 20 locations, including the Zero Point area near Uthukottai, before the onset of the monsoon.
The canal was damaged after heavy rains in November and December last year caused floodwaters to flow through it. Residents have sought immediate action to restore the damaged portions ahead of the monsoon.
The Krishna canal carries water from the Kandaleru reservoir near Nellore to Poondi lake in Tamil Nadu. It was constructed as part of the Telugu Ganga project to meet Chennai’s drinking water needs.
The Telugu Ganga project agreement was signed in 1983 by then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Under the agreement, Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 12 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu every year.
Of this, 8 TMC is to be released from Kandaleru reservoir to Poondi lake between July and October, and 4 TMC between January and April.
The Krishna canal runs for 177 km from Kandaleru reservoir to Poondi lake, including 152 km in Andhra Pradesh and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu border near Thamarai Kuppam’s Zero Point to Poondi lake.
Construction of the canal began in 1983 and was completed in 1995. Water has been reaching Poondi lake from Kandaleru reservoir through the canal since 1996.