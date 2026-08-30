Tamil Nadu: Residents seek Krishna canal repairs before monsoon

The canal was damaged after heavy rains in November and December last year caused floodwaters to flow through it. Residents have sought immediate action to restore the damaged portions ahead of the monsoon.

The Krishna canal carries water from the Kandaleru reservoir near Nellore to Poondi lake in Tamil Nadu. It was constructed as part of the Telugu Ganga project to meet Chennai’s drinking water needs.

The Telugu Ganga project agreement was signed in 1983 by then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Under the agreement, Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 12 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu every year.