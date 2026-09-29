Tamil Nadu renames ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme as ‘Thunippai’ to curb plastic use

What is the 'Thunippai Scheme'?

Following the change in government, questions were raised over the continuation of funding for the initiative. The government has now removed the ‘Manjappai’ name and is continuing the as the 'Thunippai Scheme’.

Under the scheme, steps have been taken to provide cloth bags and install machines at public places.

Where will 'Thunippai Scheme' machines be installed?

In the first phase, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has started the process of inviting tenders to install machines at 105 locations and provide the cloth bags required for them.