Tamil Nadu renames ‘Meendum Manjappai’ scheme as ‘Thunippai’ to curb plastic use

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government has decided to continue the cloth bag initiative but under a new name, ‘Thunippai Scheme’, as an alternative to single-use plastic bags, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The initiative was earlier implemented as the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign during the previous DMK regime.
The scheme was aimed at encouraging people to use cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags.
The then AIADMK government had banned single-use plastic bags in Tamil Nadu in 2019.
In December 2021, the then DMK government launched the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign to promote cloth bags as an alternative. Machines were installed at public places where people could obtain cloth bags by paying Rs 10, and funds were allocated for the initiative.
Following the change in government, questions were raised over the continuation of funding for the initiative. The government has now removed the ‘Manjappai’ name and is continuing the as the 'Thunippai Scheme’.
Under the scheme, steps have been taken to provide cloth bags and install machines at public places.
In the first phase, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has started the process of inviting tenders to install machines at 105 locations and provide the cloth bags required for them.