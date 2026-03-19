Tamil Nadu: Released Bonded Labourers Association places demands to political parties ahead of election

CHENNAI: Ahead of the State Assembly election, the Released Bonded Labourers Association (RBLA) has listed a set of demands, urging all political parties include in their election manifestos.
The demands include strengthening of operational procedures, ensuring effective legal aid, fast-tracking strict prosecution of offenders, efficient rescue and rehabilitation of bonded labourers, creating a database to track rehabilitating survivors of bonded labour, and taking all possible measures to make Tamil Nadu a bonded labour-free State.
The association to represent those freed from bonded labour was formed in Tamil Nadu and other states, with headquarters in Chengalpattu.
It works to eliminate the bonded labour system by creating awareness, advocating for the rights of survivors, and empowering them to lead their lives with dignity.
Noting the government’s stated aim to eradicate bonded labour from the State by 2030, the association said the efforts by the State, policy makers, activists, and other stakeholders must be improved to achieve the goal within that deadline.
"Among other concerns that are raised during election time, political parties must also focus and prioritise elimination of bonded labour.
This will only materialise when the concerns are voiced during elections. Along with this, the government should also act against the network that pushes people, especially from particular communities, into bonded labour," added another RBLA member.