Tamil Nadu rejigs wildlife board, appoints MLAs, experts

According to a Government Order issued by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department on October 28, the board was reconstituted under Section 6(1) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, following the expiry of the tenures of non-official members.

The Chief Minister serves as Chairperson of the reconstituted board, while the Minister for Forests is the Vice Chairperson.

The three legislators nominated as members to the apex wildlife body are M Sudhakar (Katpadi), S Karthikeyan (Madurai East), and M R Pallavi (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar).