Tamil Nadu reiterates bar on government staff airing views against policies of government

CHENNAI: The State government has reiterated restrictions on government employees publicly criticising the Centre's or the State's policies and actions, including on social media, under Rule 12 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973.
In a circular dated October 19, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said employees must not express views criticising government policies, schemes or administrative actions through newspapers, magazines, radio, television, social media or public meetings. The restrictions also cover memes and other content circulated online.
The circular also bars employees from making statements that could adversely affect relations with other governments, participating in unauthorised meetings where resolutions are adopted, or delivering speeches that criticise the government.
State can't gag right to dissent, says CPM
Responding to the issue, the CPM has urged the State government to withdraw a circular prohibiting government employees from criticising the policies, schemes and actions of the Union and State governments, warning that the directive undermines democratic rights.
In a resolution adopted at its two-day state committee meeting held here on Friday, the party condemned the circular dated October 19, 2026, issued as an oral instruction by the Director of Public Health. The circular reportedly warns that government employees who criticise government policies or actions would face disciplinary action.
The CPM said expressing dissent, criticising government policies and organising protests against measures affecting people's interests were constitutional rights. It said government employees and those working in public sector undertakings were also entitled to oppose policies that affected their interests.
The party pointed to the implementation of neoliberal policies, privatisation, contractual appointments and outsourcing, which it said had weakened social security and left a large number of government posts vacant, denying employment opportunities to Tamil Nadu's youth. It said criticism and protests against such policies were legitimate and necessary.
Citing the assured pension scheme as a recent example, the CPM said the earlier government had announced an interim benefit of 30% of the last-drawn salary, against the originally stated 50%. Subsequently, a government order capped the benefit at Rs 10,000 for employees with less than 18 years of service. The government withdrew the order after the CPM, other political parties and associations of government employees and teachers criticised the decision, the party said.
Describing criticism as an inseparable part of democracy, the CPM said threatening employees with disciplinary action for expressing dissent amounted to suppressing democratic rights. It demanded that the government immediately withdraw the circular.