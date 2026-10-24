Tamil Nadu reiterates bar on government staff airing views against policies of government

In a circular dated October 19, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said employees must not express views criticising government policies, schemes or administrative actions through newspapers, magazines, radio, television, social media or public meetings. The restrictions also cover memes and other content circulated online.

The circular also bars employees from making statements that could adversely affect relations with other governments, participating in unauthorised meetings where resolutions are adopted, or delivering speeches that criticise the government.

State can't gag right to dissent, says CPM