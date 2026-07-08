Tamil Nadu: Register property documents anywhere from August 17

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan, during a review meeting with senior Registration Department officials in Nandanam, said the "Anywhere Registration" facility would initially be made mandatory for the first sale of plots and apartments, enabling citizens to complete the registration process online without visiting SROs.

"People can submit documents from anywhere at any time through the registration department's portal. The initiative will reduce crowding in registration offices, cut waiting time and improve the efficiency of public service delivery," he said.