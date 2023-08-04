Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu records zero COVID cases for many days at a stretch

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero percent, after 743 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Aug 2023 7:29 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu records zero COVID cases for many days at a stretch
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero cases on Sunday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,628.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero percent, after 743 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active cases of Covid-19 in the State stood at 5. Two new recoveries were reported in the state, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 was 35,72,542. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,081.

DTNEXT Bureau

