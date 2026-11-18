India has four patent offices – New Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, with the headquarters in New Delhi. Among them, the Chennai Patent Office has emerged as the leading centre in terms of patent applications registered.

Computer technology accounts for the highest share of patent applications in Tamil Nadu, with 21,665 filings as of November 13. Mechanical engineering follows closely with 21,511 applications.

The State has also strengthened its support system to encourage patent filing and protect innovations. The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), which operates as a dedicated Patent Information Centre in Chennai, facilitates innovators in the patent registration process. The centre also provides assistance to those seeking to secure intellectual property rights and engages registered patent agents as part of its technical support mechanism.