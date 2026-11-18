CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,00,806 lakh patent applications so far, strengthening its position as one of the country’s leading centres for innovation and technological development. The State also ranks first in Geographical Indication (GI) filings.
India has four patent offices – New Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, with the headquarters in New Delhi. Among them, the Chennai Patent Office has emerged as the leading centre in terms of patent applications registered.
Computer technology accounts for the highest share of patent applications in Tamil Nadu, with 21,665 filings as of November 13. Mechanical engineering follows closely with 21,511 applications.
The State has also strengthened its support system to encourage patent filing and protect innovations. The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), which operates as a dedicated Patent Information Centre in Chennai, facilitates innovators in the patent registration process. The centre also provides assistance to those seeking to secure intellectual property rights and engages registered patent agents as part of its technical support mechanism.
Apart from this, several universities and government and private colleges in Tamil Nadu have set up their Intellectual property rights (IPR) cells to encourage students, research scholars and faculty members to identify their innovations and pursue patent registration.
Speaking to DT Next, TNSCST chairman Prof S Vincent said, “The council has been making consistent efforts through IPR cells and centres in universities and colleges to encourage more researchers and educational institutions to file patents, and also increase patent registrations in the State. However, merely registering patents is not enough, also it’s equally important to convert the innovations into commercial applications.”
The TNSCST council also focuses on facilitating the commercial utilisation of registered patents so that research outcomes and innovations could be converted into practical products and technologies, he said.