Tamil Nadu records 95.20% pass rate in Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.20 in the Class 12 board examinations for the 2025-2026 academic year, marginally improving from last year’s 95.03 percent.
Girls once again outperformed boys in the state, securing a pass percentage of 97 percent, while boys recorded 93.19 percent, a difference of 3.81 percent.
Among districts, Erode emerged on top with 98.87 percent, followed by Sivaganga at 98.05 percent and Kanniyakumari in third place with 97.63 percent.
The School Education Department also announced that 489 government schools in the state achieved a 100 percent pass result this year.
Supplementary examinations for Class 12 students will be conducted from June 29 to July 7, while Class 11 arrear examinations are scheduled between July 8 and 16.
Students can apply for supplementary examinations from May 18 to June 2. The revaluation and retotalling process for Class 12 and Class 11 arrear papers will be held from June 5 to 8.