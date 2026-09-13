Tamil Nadu records 38 per cent surge in Vinayagar Chathurthi bus travel amid Omni bus fare controversy

However, the state's transport operations were heavily overshadowed by a steep fare hike by private transport operators, drawing severe backlash from commuters and political leaders.

According to operational data for September 11 and 12, transport corporations operated a total of 4,629 scheduled and special buses. This marks an increase of 1,266 buses compared to the 3,313 vehicles deployed during the corresponding festive period in 2025.

The heaviest outbound volume originated from the Villupuram (VPM) division, which logged 2,223 bus operations over the two days -- a 39 per cent increase from 2025. Deep-south routes witnessed the sharpest proportional spikes. Deployments bound for Tirunelveli (TNV) jumped by 113 per cent, while the Madurai (MDU) sector expanded by 62 per cent year-on-year.