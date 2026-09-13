Tamil Nadu records 38 per cent surge in Vinayagar Chathurthi bus travel amid Omni bus fare controversy

CHENNAI: State Transport Undertakings (STUs) in Tamil Nadu recorded a massive 38 per cent surge in bus deployments during the Vinayagar Chathurthi festival weekend, with over 4,600 state-run vehicles pressed into service to manage the holiday rush.
However, the state's transport operations were heavily overshadowed by a steep fare hike by private transport operators, drawing severe backlash from commuters and political leaders.
According to operational data for September 11 and 12, transport corporations operated a total of 4,629 scheduled and special buses. This marks an increase of 1,266 buses compared to the 3,313 vehicles deployed during the corresponding festive period in 2025.
The heaviest outbound volume originated from the Villupuram (VPM) division, which logged 2,223 bus operations over the two days -- a 39 per cent increase from 2025. Deep-south routes witnessed the sharpest proportional spikes. Deployments bound for Tirunelveli (TNV) jumped by 113 per cent, while the Madurai (MDU) sector expanded by 62 per cent year-on-year.
The Kumbakonam (KUM) division similarly scaled up by 71 per cent to meet commuter demand.
To clear the mounting crowds, STUs accelerated their real-time dispatch rates. By 2 pm on September 12, transport authorities had dispatched 2,258 buses across the state, exceeding their planned full-day target of 2,169 operations, according to official data.
Despite the amplified state operations, the festival weekend was marred by intense grumblings over exorbitant ticket pricing by private players. Ahead of the long weekend, private omni bus fares from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu surged up to fourfold. Passengers reported that last-minute tickets to destinations like Madurai had spiked to as much as Rs 4,000, severely straining travelers who could not secure bookings on state buses or trains.
The surge pricing triggered swift condemnation from across the political spectrum. Opposition parties, including the PMK and BJP, slammed the steep hikes and demanded immediate government intervention to curb fare exploitation. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss publicly questioned the state's inaction, accusing the administration of allowing private operators to fleece passengers during the festive season.
In response to the growing public outcry, transport authorities initiated weekend inspections, eventually fining over 400 omni buses caught overcharging customers during the rush.