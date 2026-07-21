Tamil Nadu records 38 manual scavenging deaths in 2026, third-highest in country

The data from January 1 to June 30, 2026, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 21). Maharashtra topped the list with 58 deaths, followed by Haryana with 47, while Uttar Pradesh reported 37 deaths.

The figures were furnished by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, in response to an unstarred question raised by MP D Ravi Kumar on the eradication of manual scavenging.