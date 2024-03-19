Tamil Nadu records 120 H1N1 cases in Jan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 120 cases of H1N1 influenza in January 2024, as per the latest State data by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



While the high prevalence of Influenza was a major concern across the State in 2023, the officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that the infection is in control and the cases are being reported in lesser number than the last year during the same period.

Tamil Nadu had recorded the highest number of cases of Influenza with 3,544 cases in the country and 19 deaths were reported due to the same last year.

The numbers were all time high in the last five years in 2023. The state recorded a total of 260 cases of Influenza in Tamil Nadu in January last year.

Currently, Punjab records the highest of 184 cases of Influenza, followed by 180 in Delhi and 140 in Rajasthan.

Other states have reported less than 100 cases.

Meanwhile, the state health department officials say that it is important to exercise preventive measures to ensure that there are no outbreaks like last year in the State.

A senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that public health measures play a vital role in the prevention and control of H1N1 influenza. The advisory regarding the same will be issued.