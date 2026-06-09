Tamil Nadu receives Rs 1000 crore from Centre for disaster management, says Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: The Union government has released the Rs 1,000 crore sought by Tamil Nadu for disaster management and monsoon preparedness, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday (June 9).
Addressing reporters in Chennai, the minister said the Centre had provided the funds without hesitation and in advance to help the State tackle possible impacts of the northeast monsoon and other disasters.
He said the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared to handle monsoon-related emergencies. Helicopters have been kept ready for rescue operations in the Nilgiris in the event of landslides, he added.
Sengottaiyan also said steps are being taken to ensure that services such as caste certificates, ration cards and old-age pension approvals are delivered within five days of online application. Measures are also being initiated to clear pending issues in the Registration Department.
On the Cauvery water situation, the minister said rainfall in Kodagu, the river's catchment area, has been below normal, resulting in reduced inflow into the Mettur reservoir.
Responding to questions on the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas, Sengottaiyan said he was not aware of the legal provisions under which the arrest had been made. He stressed that press freedom should be fully protected and said the media should focus on issues related to public welfare and development.
On the DMK's reported exit from the INDIA bloc, the minister said Chief Minister Vijay would announce the government's policy position on the matter.
The minister also praised the Chief Minister's governance, stating that Vijay places importance on implementation and regularly reviews departmental performance to ensure that government schemes reach people effectively.