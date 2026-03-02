Tamil Nadu receives over 100 calls from the Gulf

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government received over 100 distress calls from Gulf countries until Sunday evening amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
The State government set up a dedicated control room at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, and the Department for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils has activated a 24/7 call centre, which is being monitored by senior IAS officers.
Officials said that until Sunday evening, a total of 351 calls had been received from within India and abroad.
Of these, more than 100 were from Gulf countries, particularly Qatar, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.
"Many people stranded in Gulf nations are anxious due to the war situation and suspension of flights. They enquired about the possibility of operating special flights for a safe return to Chennai," an official from the Department for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils said.
A total of 251 calls were enquiries from family members of those working in the Gulf.
Commissioner for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils M Vallalar said officials were providing counselling and verified information to those in distress.
The New Delhi Control Room number is 011-2419 300 / 92895 16712
Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils within India: 1800 309 3793
From abroad (missed call): +91 80 6900 9900 / from abroad (direct call): +91 80 6900 9901.