Tamil Nadu receives over 100 calls from the Gulf

The State government set up a dedicated control room at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, and the Department for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils has activated a 24/7 call centre, which is being monitored by senior IAS officers.

Officials said that until Sunday evening, a total of 351 calls had been received from within India and abroad.

Of these, more than 100 were from Gulf countries, particularly Qatar, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.