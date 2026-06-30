Tamil Nadu ready to work with long-term partners like Peru, says Keerthana

Peru’s Ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, described Tamil Nadu as one of India’s leading industrial destinations and stated that Chennai had emerged as a crucial gateway for expanding Peru’s engagement with India.

Inviting Indian companies to invest in Peru, he said that cooperation in trade, education, and institutional partnerships would strengthen bilateral ties.

Sanmar Matrix Metals Vice Chairman Narayan Sethuramon said the India-Peru relationship had gathered momentum alongside rising bilateral trade. Noting Peru’s position as a major producer of copper, gold and other critical minerals, he said the proposed trade pact would create new investment opportunities and facilitate deeper commercial engagement between businesses in both countries.