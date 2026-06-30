Tamil Nadu ready to work with long-term partners like Peru, says Keerthana

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Peru are well-positioned to build long-term industrial partnerships, said State Industries Minister S Keerthana, while addressing Peru’s 205th National Day reception and the accompanying business forum in Teynampet here
India and Peru have outlined a roadmap to deepen economic engagement, with policymakers and industry leaders identifying trade, critical minerals, agriculture, manufacturing and digital technologies as the next pillars of bilateral cooperation amid ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
“Tamil Nadu stands ready to work with Peru. We are looking for long-term partners,” Keerthana said, citing opportunities spanning manufacturing, trade and cultural exchanges. She also said products from Tamil Nadu, including Sivakasi’s fireworks, could find a larger market in Peru.
Peru’s Ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, described Tamil Nadu as one of India’s leading industrial destinations and stated that Chennai had emerged as a crucial gateway for expanding Peru’s engagement with India.
Inviting Indian companies to invest in Peru, he said that cooperation in trade, education, and institutional partnerships would strengthen bilateral ties.
Sanmar Matrix Metals Vice Chairman Narayan Sethuramon said the India-Peru relationship had gathered momentum alongside rising bilateral trade. Noting Peru’s position as a major producer of copper, gold and other critical minerals, he said the proposed trade pact would create new investment opportunities and facilitate deeper commercial engagement between businesses in both countries.
TCS Regional Head Alex Duraisamy said India’s capabilities in digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital engineering and startup ecosystems aligned with Peru’s development priorities. With TCS employing around 1,250 professionals in Peru, he said improving digital connectivity, particularly in rural regions, would open new avenues for technology-led collaboration.
TAFE Director and Group President TR Kesavan said similarities in agricultural practices offered scope for cooperation in digital agriculture, sustainable farming and value-added agriculture. He emphasised the need to improve productivity while reducing water consumption, chemical inputs and pressure on natural resources.
Honorary Consul of Peru in Chennai, R Dinesh, called for resilient supply chains, stronger participation of regional industries and closer people-to-people engagement, particularly among younger generations.
India and Peru’s bilateral trade has exceeded a record US$ 10 billion, underlining the growing economic significance of the partnership and reinforcing the case for a comprehensive trade agreement.