CHENNAI: Families of cooperative milk producers will receive higher assistance under a revised welfare scheme, with accidental-death compensation rising to Rs 5 lakh, marriage assistance to Rs 1 lakh and the monthly fund contribution to Rs 15.
The Government notified the amendments to the Restructured Perarignar Anna Co-operative Milk Producers Welfare Fund Rules, 2010, through a Government Order and published them in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on November 11.
Compensation payable in the event of a member's accidental death has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Assistance for permanent total disability has been raised from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Marriage assistance for an eligible daughter of a member has been enhanced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The revised amount replaces the earlier figure in two provisions under Rule 15.
The amendment to Rule 11 also increased the monthly contribution to the welfare fund from Rs 10 to Rs 15.
The changes provide greater financial support to families affected by accidental death or permanent disability, while increasing assistance towards marriage expenses. The higher contribution will help finance the enhanced benefits.
The amendments follow an announcement by Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi during the Assembly debate on the department's demands for grants in September. She had announced the proposed increases in compensation and marriage assistance.
Around 3.9 lakh dairy farmers supply 36 lakh litres of milk through the cooperative network.