The Government notified the amendments to the Restructured Perarignar Anna Co-operative Milk Producers Welfare Fund Rules, 2010, through a Government Order and published them in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on November 11.

Compensation payable in the event of a member's accidental death has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Assistance for permanent total disability has been raised from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Marriage assistance for an eligible daughter of a member has been enhanced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The revised amount replaces the earlier figure in two provisions under Rule 15.