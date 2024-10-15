Tamil Nadu rains: Minister Anbil Mahesh directs schools to postpone online classes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has called for postponement of online classes in districts where schools were shut due to heavy rainfall.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the minister expressed concerns that students might face technical challenges during the adverse weather conditions.

“In light of the heavy rain and strong winds, I request all school administrations to suspend online classes. Students may experience technological difficulties during this time, and it is better to avoid online sessions until the weather improves,” the minister stated.

The request comes as several districts in Tamil Nadu witness moderate to heavy widespread rainfall, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures for students’ safety.