Tamil Nadu rains: IMD sounds red alert in 4 districts, schools shut

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a 'Red' alert for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvaneli and Kanyakumari districts.





Speaking to ANI, S Balachandran, Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said, "For the next 24 hours, 'Red' alert to continue for Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvaneli and Kanyakumari districts." The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Rainfall continues at night in the Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area have reached full capacity. According to IMD predictions, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

It has been raining continuously since Sunday morning in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other areas of Thoothukudi district.

Due to this heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes.



Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that he has instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work.



