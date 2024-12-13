Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday for schools, colleges in several districts on Dec 13; check details

CHENNAI: Several districts in south and central Tamil Nadu declared a holiday for educational institutions due to heavy rainfall lashing the regions, on December 13.

According to a Maalaimalar report, schools and colleges in Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, and Tiruchy have declared holiday on Friday .

Meanwhile, holiday has been declared only for schools in the districts of Dindigul, Madurai, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Karur, Theni and Salem.

The rain is due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, which is moving west-northwestwards towards south Tamil Nadu and is expected to gradually weaken into a depression.

On Thursday, widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu with overnight showers bringing inundation in parts of Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a red alert for three districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi for Friday. The intensity of the rains is likely to reduce after Friday and light rains are expected to continue.

