Heavy rain brings relief amid Agni Natchathiram in TN; more showers likely till May 23

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing summer heatwave, several districts in Tamil Nadu were lashed by heavy rains on Saturday, offering a much-needed respite from the scorching temperatures.

Districts such as Tiruvannamalai and Karur witnessed intense showers, cooling down areas that had soared above 100°F.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder lashed localities including Adi Annamalai, Vengikkal, and Somasipadi, in Tiruvannamalai. Meanwhile, in Karur district, the towns of Kulithalai and nearby areas such as Manathattai, Thanneerpalli, and Krishnarayapuram experienced more than two hours of heavy rain.

An atmospheric circulation is prevailing in the southeastern Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas until May 23, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said.

It has warned that the capital city will remain partly cloudy on Sunday (May 18) and light rainfall is likely in some areas.

Meanwhile, weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media, said that there is a possibility of rain in 14 districts including Chennai, Krishnagiri, Erode, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, and Nilgiris on Sunday.