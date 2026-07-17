Tamil Nadu pushes free advanced care, cracks down on hospital corruption, renews anti-NEET stand

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday (July 17) inaugurated a state-of-the-art Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Centre at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) in Omandurar Estate, with Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj using the occasion to announce stricter action against corruption in government hospitals, defend the safety of State-supplied paediatric paracetamol and reiterate the government’s opposition to NEET.
The Minister inaugurated the Rs 2 crore HBOT facility, which enables patients to breathe pure oxygen under high pressure to treat chronic diabetic wounds, severe burns, infections, accident-related injuries and other complex conditions.
The treatment, which costs up to Rs 1 lakh in private hospitals, will be provided free of cost at the government facility.
Arunraj said TNGMSSH is the third government hospital in Tamil Nadu to house the advanced equipment, after Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and Coimbatore Government Medical College and Hospital, adding that a similar unit would soon be established in Sivakasi.
Taking a firm stand against corruption in public healthcare, the Minister said four staff members of Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital had been suspended after complaints that patients were being asked to pay for services that should be free, particularly in maternity wards.
“No patient should pay for treatment in a government hospital. Anyone who is asked to pay money can immediately lodge a complaint through the 104 health helpline. Strict action will be taken,” he said.
Defending the quality of paediatric paracetamol syrup supplied by the government, Arunraj dismissed allegations over its alcohol content, saying every batch procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation undergoes mandatory laboratory testing before distribution.
“There is absolutely no issue with the medicine. Only the permissible quantity and approved form of alcohol prescribed under the Indian Pharmacopoeia is used. People can use the medicine without any hesitation,” he said.
On medical admissions, the Minister said Tamil Nadu has 13,999 MBBS seats this year, including 950 newly added seats, while applications will close on July 23.
Responding to questions on whether the government would raise the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions to 10%, besides regulating NEET coaching centres through an expert committee, Arunraj said the Chief Minister would make an announcement on both issues.
Reaffirming the State’s opposition to NEET, the Minister said Tamil Nadu had consistently maintained that the examination was against the interests of poor students and infringed upon the rights of States.
“Despite our repeated opposition, NEET has been imposed on Tamil Nadu. The reported irregularities are unacceptable, and the Union government must respond to the concerns raised by the people,” he said.
He also appealed to students who did not qualify in NEET this year not to lose hope, saying the examination was not the only avenue for a successful career, and advised those facing emotional distress to seek counselling through the 104 health helpline.