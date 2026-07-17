Tamil Nadu pushes free advanced care, cracks down on hospital corruption, renews anti-NEET stand

The Minister inaugurated the Rs 2 crore HBOT facility, which enables patients to breathe pure oxygen under high pressure to treat chronic diabetic wounds, severe burns, infections, accident-related injuries and other complex conditions.

The treatment, which costs up to Rs 1 lakh in private hospitals, will be provided free of cost at the government facility.

Arunraj said TNGMSSH is the third government hospital in Tamil Nadu to house the advanced equipment, after Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and Coimbatore Government Medical College and Hospital, adding that a similar unit would soon be established in Sivakasi.

Taking a firm stand against corruption in public healthcare, the Minister said four staff members of Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital had been suspended after complaints that patients were being asked to pay for services that should be free, particularly in maternity wards.