Tamil Nadu: Pulse polio drive on Sunday, aims to cover 53 lakh children aged under 5

According to an official release, vaccination booths will function at government primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools, and other public locations from 7 am to 5 pm. Health officials said children aged below five years should receive the polio drops during the campaign even if they have already been vaccinated under the routine immunisation programme.

Temporary transit booths will be established at bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check-posts, and airports to cover travelling children. Vaccination will be carried out at all centres on June 28, while transit booths will continue to function on June 29 and June 30. Children of migrant workers living in Tamil Nadu will also be covered under the drive.