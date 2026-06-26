Tamil Nadu: Pulse polio drive on Sunday, aims to cover 53 lakh children aged under 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Department will conduct the National Pulse Polio immunisation campaign across the State on June 28. Officials said arrangements are in place to administer oral polio vaccine to 52.91 lakh children below five years of age, and added that the vaccine will be provided through 43,051 centres set up across Tamil Nadu.
According to an official release, vaccination booths will function at government primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools, and other public locations from 7 am to 5 pm. Health officials said children aged below five years should receive the polio drops during the campaign even if they have already been vaccinated under the routine immunisation programme.
Temporary transit booths will be established at bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check-posts, and airports to cover travelling children. Vaccination will be carried out at all centres on June 28, while transit booths will continue to function on June 29 and June 30. Children of migrant workers living in Tamil Nadu will also be covered under the drive.
The government has deployed mobile medical teams to reach children living in remote and hilly areas. More than two lakh health workers, anganwadi staff, teachers and volunteers have been engaged for the campaign.
The Health Department urged parents to ensure that all children below five years receive the polio vaccine during the campaign.