Tamil Nadu: Protests continue post poll as returning voters struggle for bus service

On Friday, a day after polling for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections was over, passengers staged road blockades in Villupuram and Ulundurpet alleging inadequate bus services to Chennai and other cities following the Assembly election voting.

The protests were triggered by heavy passenger rush, as a large number of people, who had travelled to their hometowns to vote, began returning to cities, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem, Erode and Vellore.

In Villupuram, the protest broke out around 1.30 am on Friday near the new bus stand, while in Ulundurpet, passengers blocked roads in the early morning hours after waiting throughout the night for buses.