Tamil Nadu Producers' Council calls for revamp, puts new films on hold

CHENNAI: Shackled by severe financial constraints, the Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council is all set to take some tough calls during an executive committee meeting convened later this week, where it is likely to announce that no new films will be announced till the whole film production process is streamlined, sources told DT Next .

When contacted, a cause célèbre from Tamil cinema's top body said on condition of anonymity, "It is high time we made a few important decisions keeping financial aspects in the forefront."

For long, sky-high salaries paid to actors has been a hotly debated pointed during executive committee meetings. But that will not be the case this time. “Actors have their own price tag based on the collection of their previous films and producers also approach them for their market value. It would be unfair to ask them to reduce salaries. However, cash flow model in paying their remuneration will be discussed," said the source.

What will be discussed in detail is the extra expenses towards actors. "All producers have agreed to the terms and conditions. Until things are streamlined, no new movies will be filmed or even announced. We have content until next year for the theatres,” said the source.

He stressed that it was not a protest strike by producers. This is purely restructuring, he said, clarifying that developments on ongoing films can be announced as usual.

It is not just the stars, but directors, too, will be under the radar at this crucial meet, said sources. "They need to finish the film on time and within the fixed budget. Punctuality, too, has become an issue. Shoots have to start on time and finish within the given time and schedule," an office-bearer added.