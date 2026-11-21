Citing the scarcity of land within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits, the government has prescribed a minimum requirement of 12 acres of contiguous land for establishing a private university within the GCC area. The requirement has been fixed at 18 acres for other municipal corporations and municipal councils, and 25 acres for the rest of the State.

In September, the governor had given assent to 12 of the 13 Bills passed by the TVK-led government, reserving his decision on the Private Universities Bill, which was, at the time, speculated to have been referred to the President for her nod.

The Bill had faced opposition from Left parties, which provide outside support to the TVK government, and the PMK when it was passed in the Assembly.