Tamil Nadu: Private Universities Bill cleared amid opposition from allies, opposition

The amendment Bill seeks to reduce the minimum land requirement to set up private universities to 12 acres within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits, 18 acres in other municipal corporations and municipal councils, and 25 acres in other areas. It also proposes reducing the permanent endowment fund requirement from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.
The amendment follows recommendations of a Task Force on Compliance Reduction and Deregulation constituted by the Union government, which was led by the Cabinet Secretary. The task force had recommended removing the minimum land and endowment fund requirements for establishing higher educational institutions.
The proposal, however, faced stiff opposition in the Assembly from both allies and rivals of the ruling TVK.
CPI MLA K Marimuthu opposed the Bill, arguing that reducing the requirements could lead to the commercialisation of education and affect the principle of social justice.
PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar also opposed the amendment, stating that reducing the land requirement could result in universities lacking adequate infrastructure and facilities. He also criticised the proposal to reduce the endowment fund from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.
However, Higher Education Minister Viswanathan defended the Bill, saying the amendments were aimed at facilitating the establishment of world class private universities in Tamil Nadu.
The proposal had earlier been introduced by the previous DMK regime. However, following strong opposition from political parties and other stakeholders, the government withdrew the Private Universities Bill in February 2026.
The TVK - led government has now revived the proposal in an amended form and secured its passage in the Assembly despite opposition from its supporting parties.