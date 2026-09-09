Tamil Nadu: Private Universities Bill cleared amid opposition from allies, opposition

The amendment Bill seeks to reduce the minimum land requirement to set up private universities to 12 acres within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits, 18 acres in other municipal corporations and municipal councils, and 25 acres in other areas. It also proposes reducing the permanent endowment fund requirement from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.

The amendment follows recommendations of a Task Force on Compliance Reduction and Deregulation constituted by the Union government, which was led by the Cabinet Secretary. The task force had recommended removing the minimum land and endowment fund requirements for establishing higher educational institutions.