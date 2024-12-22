Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act awaits panel suggestions for amendment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act (TNPUA) is likely to be amended with provisions to define the academic standards in curriculum design, accomplishments and experience of teachers, sanctioned strength, approval by regulatory bodies, accreditation status, admission process and affirmative action.

This development comes against the backdrop of an expert panel’s recommendations on the State-owned education policy, which have also suggested corrections in the TNPUA.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next, “Filing of annual returns with this data on a website hosted by the State government could add value to this effort. This type of academic declaration by private universities, if mandated in this Act, should be a good beginning to institute socially responsible private educational institutions in the State.”

Stating that the rules for all the major sections of the TNPUA should be immediately framed and published in the Gazette, he added: “Currently, higher educational institutions (HEIs) that seek university status have to follow certain rules and regulations for submitting applications. But detailed rules that cover all the major sections could make the Act effective in achieving its stated objectives.”

A comprehensive set of rules and regulations for the Private School (Regulation) Act, 2018 and Rules 2023 are already in place and a similar effort is essential for the HEIs. “The TNPUA should have the provision for regulating the proposed establishment of foreign universities in TN,” he pointed out. “The panel has recommended the strengthening of existing universities and institutions in TN rather than initiating new structures. So, the regulations could aim at stalling institutions of foreign universities here.”