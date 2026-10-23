Tamil Nadu prisons to undergo security audit after Puzhal prison break

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Prisons Department Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered an immediate security audit of prisons across the State following the escape of inmates from Puzhal prison.
The audit will cover all central prisons, district prisons and special prisons for women in Tamil Nadu. Officials have been directed to submit their inspection reports within a week.
The exercise will assess the functioning of CCTV cameras, the condition of watchtowers and prison walls, the security of locks and the availability of security personnel. The audit is intended to identify vulnerabilities and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Prisons department sources said the directive was issued as a precautionary measure amid allegations that security lapses had led to the escape of inmates from Puzhal prison.
Separate teams are expected to be constituted to inspect individual prisons across the State. The teams will examine existing security arrangements and identify areas requiring immediate corrective measures.
The department has sought a time-bound assessment of security infrastructure and personnel deployment to strengthen prison security and prevent further escapes.