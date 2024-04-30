Tamil Nadu prepares for temperature surge despite fluctuating rain, heat wave conditions

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department alerted that from May 1 to May 3, the temperature will increase by 3-5 degree Celsius above average in the plains of North Tamil Nadu's interior districts.

Usually, there are a few places in Tamil Nadu's interior districts where the maximum temperature will increase by 3-4 degree Celsius higher than average.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature will be between 38-39 degree Celsius.

For the past 24 hrs, Erode experienced the maximum temperature of 108.68 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, the Western Ghats and southern districts will get respite from soaring heat as light to moderate rain is predicted till May 5.

A cyclonic circulation prevails over south Tamil Nadu and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over western ghats - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and a few places in south Tamil Nadu from May 1 to May 5.