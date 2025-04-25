Tamil Nadu: Prepare to sweat it out with soaring Mercury, high humidity

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological department has issued an alert that soaring temperature, coupled with high humidity, would increase further in few pockets of Tamil Nadu.

The department’s forecast report highlighted that the temperature would increase by 2-4 degree Celsius in a few places in the State in the coming days.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius during the day till April 29 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas, said the department. Humidity is also likely to be about 40-60% in the afternoon, 50-80% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts, and 50-80% over the coastal areas during the next five days.

As the summer season is marching to its peak, the temperature is also soaring up daily. On Thursday, the Meenambakkam region recorded a high temperature of 100.53 Fahrenheit, and Vellore recorded the highest temperature of 104.36 Fahrenheit.

Popular weather blogger Srikanth told DT Next, “Weather models indicate an increase in temperatures for the next week. For the next few days, temperature will be around 36-37 degree Celsius in the city, while it may be around 38-39 degree Celsius in the suburbs. Temperature will shoot up to 40-41 degree Celsius in the first week of May. In the northern part of TN, it would be 2-4 degrees Celsius more than usual.”