Tamil Nadu: Pre-load caste names on Census portal, seeks House

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampathkumar moved the resolution, stating that caste-wise details of Other Backward Classes had not been collected in the Census conducted after Independence.

The resolution said accurate details of BCs, MBCs and DNCs were essential to ensure social justice for all sections of society. It urged the Union government to collect caste details during the second phase of the Census in the same manner as those for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.