Tamil Nadu: Power infrastructure gets Rs 55,628 crore push

Announcing the projects in the Assembly, Vijay said Tamil Nadu's growing economy and rising power consumption required world-class electricity infrastructure backed by advanced technology across generation, transmission and distribution.

Under the Tamil Nadu Transmission Improvement Scheme, 196 new substations will be established and 15,000 km of new transmission lines laid, while existing transmission lines will be strengthened.

The government will also establish a 2X800 MW New Supercritical Thermal Power Station at the Thoothukudi thermal power station (TPS) complex at an estimated cost of Rs 20,800 crore under the public-private partnership model.

Commissioned in phases from 1979, the Thoothukudi TPS has five coal-based units of 210MW each, with a total installed capacity of 1,050MW.