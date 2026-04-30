Tamil Nadu power demand hits record high for third straight day

According to the state load despatch centre data, the latest figures surpass Tuesday’s peak demand of 21,211 MW and consumption of 470.674 MU. The state has seen a steady rise in electricity usage through April, with demand consistently breaking previous records, including 21,117 MW on April 27 and 21,060 MW on April 21. The previous year’s high stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.

Daily energy consumption has also followed a similar upward trend, climbing from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before setting successive records over the past three days.

Officials attributed the sustained surge to multiple factors, including rising summer temperatures, increased use of air-conditioners, and heightened electricity consumption during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.