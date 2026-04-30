Tamil Nadu power demand hits record high for third straight day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand and daily energy consumption scaled fresh highs for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the peak touching an all-time high of 21,307 MW and consumption reaching 471.456 million units (MU).
According to the state load despatch centre data, the latest figures surpass Tuesday’s peak demand of 21,211 MW and consumption of 470.674 MU. The state has seen a steady rise in electricity usage through April, with demand consistently breaking previous records, including 21,117 MW on April 27 and 21,060 MW on April 21. The previous year’s high stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.
Daily energy consumption has also followed a similar upward trend, climbing from 460.301 MU on April 16 and 462.664 MU on April 18 to 466.196 MU on April 22, before setting successive records over the past three days.
Officials attributed the sustained surge to multiple factors, including rising summer temperatures, increased use of air-conditioners, and heightened electricity consumption during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
To meet the rising demand, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited is sourcing nearly one-third of its power from private producers through long-term, medium-term, and short-term purchase agreements, as well as through power exchanges. On Wednesday, the utility procured 88.884 MU through short-term purchases and power exchange, 51.979 MU through long-term arrangements, and 32.234 MU through medium-term contracts.
Of the total daily consumption of 471.456 MU, about 173.057 MU, accounting for 36 per cent, was met through private power procurement. Central generating stations contributed 118.929 MU, while renewable energy sources accounted for 61.826 MU, officials said. TNPDCL's own sources including thermal power station contributed mere 17 per cent of the total energy requirement.
Timeline: Peak power demand (MW)
April 29, 2026: 21,307
April 28, 2026: 21,211
April 27, 2026: 21,117
April 21, 2026: 21,060
April 17, 2026: 21,010
April 16, 2026: 20,974
May 2, 2024: 20,830
Timeline: Daily energy consumption (MU)
April 29, 2026: 471.456
April 28, 2026: 470.674
April 22, 2026: 466.196
April 18, 2026: 462.664
April 16, 2026: 460.301
April 30, 2024: 454.32