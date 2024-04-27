Tamil Nadu power demand, consumption touches all-time high record once again

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's electricity demand touched yet another all-time high of 20,583 MW and daily energy consumption of 451.791 million units on Friday with the surge in the air conditioners usage at homes as the state reeled under a heat wave.

The peak power demand has increased by 1,196 MW from 19,387 MW recorded on March 20 last year to 20,583 MW on April 26.

The previous high demand was 20,341 MW on April 18.

The relentless heat has pushed the peak power demand to break the all-time high record seven times this year alone and it breached the landmark 20,000 MW mark on April 8 with a record demand of 20,125 MW.

The daily energy consumption record has been bettered eight times this year.

On April 26, the consumption touched a new high of 451.79 MU, bettering the previous record of 448.21 on April 18.

What drives the electricity demand in the state?

A senior TANGEDCO official said that with high temperatures across the state, people use air conditioners, particularly at home, throughout the day.

"Most of the houses have ACs. In the city, some houses have more than one AC. Unlike a fan which consumes 50-60 watts, an AC consumes about 1000-1500 Watts. Usage of ACs driving the power demand up, "the official said.

Except for domestic service connections, all other consumers including industrial and commercial notify TANGEDCO if they plan to add new electrical equipment or machinery.

"Domestic consumers need not notify the utility if they bought any household appliances like ACs. But the addition of new appliances add to the power demand and at times lead to overloading of distribution transformers resulting in tripping," the official said.

To avoid power cuts at night, the official said they had installed additional power transformers in the substations to avoid overloading.

"We monitored the load of the power transformers and identified areas where the additional capacity should be erected. We are installing additional power transformers at Nanganallur, Rajakilpakkam, Kilkattalai and Thillaiganga Nagar substations. Works will be completed by mid-May, " the official said.

A senior TANGEDCO official said that based on the consumer complaints of power cuts, they have filtered it and identified places that required the upgradation of capacities of the distribution transformers.

"We are erecting additional distribution transformers at Madipakkam, Vysarpadi and Tondiarpet, " the official added.

TN power demand, consumption touches all-time high record once again

April 26, 2024: 20,583 MW

April 18, 2024: 20,341 MW

April 8, 2024: 20,125 MW

April 5, 2024: 19,580 MW

April 4, 2024: 19,455 MW

April 3, 2024: 19,413 MW

March 22, 2024: 19,409 MW