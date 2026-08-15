Tamil Nadu: Polytechnic internship revised from 6 months to 1 year

Tamil Nadu has 55 government polytechnic colleges (21,758 seats). Students who have completed Class 10 can pursue three-year diploma courses, while those who have completed Class 12 can pursue two-year diploma courses.

The number of students opting for polytechnic courses has declined due to the increase in the number of engineering colleges and the preference for engineering and arts and science courses. Contrary to the trend, however, all seats in these colleges have been filled in recent years.

Job placements too have increased significantly. In the 2023-24 academic year, 6,630 students secured jobs. It increased to 9,640 in 2024-25 and moved up to 9,695 in the current 2025-26 academic year.