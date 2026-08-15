Tamil Nadu: Polytechnic internship revised from 6 months to 1 year

CHENNAI: The number of students securing jobs from government polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu has increased over the past three years. To further improve employment opportunities, a new system has been introduced from this academic year under which, final year students can opt to undergo a full one-year internship instead of a 6-month stint, or forgo the option of internship entirely.
Tamil Nadu has 55 government polytechnic colleges (21,758 seats). Students who have completed Class 10 can pursue three-year diploma courses, while those who have completed Class 12 can pursue two-year diploma courses.
The number of students opting for polytechnic courses has declined due to the increase in the number of engineering colleges and the preference for engineering and arts and science courses. Contrary to the trend, however, all seats in these colleges have been filled in recent years.
Job placements too have increased significantly. In the 2023-24 academic year, 6,630 students secured jobs. It increased to 9,640 in 2024-25 and moved up to 9,695 in the current 2025-26 academic year.
To encourage youngsters to complete their diplomas, third-year students now have the option to undergo a one-year internship, instead of 6 months, in the industry of their choice for a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 11,500-21,500. The companies will also conduct the assessments for students during the internship. Through this new method, students are expected to receive confirmed job offers from the same company immediately after completing their third year.
However, undertaking a full one-year internship in the final year is not mandatory.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education said, “Polytechnic students are securing immediate employment opportunities compared to engineering graduates. Several industries prefer diploma candidates for employment. The perception among the public that students of polytechnic colleges would not get jobs is now changing.”
Officials also expressed confidence that students could choose polytechnic education without hesitation, as employment opportunities and industry exposure are brighter for them.