Tamil Nadu: Poll promises, crop loan waiver trigger sharp exchanges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling TVK and the opposition AIADMK over the implementation of key election promises, while a separate confrontation between the treasury and opposition benches over remarks targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led to noisy scenes in the House.
Participating in the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his address, AIADMK MLA V Sampathkumar questioned the government's delay in fulfilling several assurances made in its election manifesto. Referring to the promised monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for women, he asked why the scheme had not yet been rolled out and whether the state's financial position was not known when the promises were made.
Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna intervened, stating that detailed clarifications on manifesto commitments would be provided during the forthcoming demand-for-grants discussions and urged members to confine their remarks to subjects covered in the Governor's address. Senior members refuted him, saying that none had the right to dictate what an MLA can speak or not to speak in the House.
School Education Minister Rajmohan also objected to the opposition's criticism, saying the debate should remain focused on the motion before the House.
The discussion later shifted to the government's crop loan waiver scheme. Sampathkumar alleged that even small and marginal farmers had not fully benefited from the relief announced by the government. Former minister OS Manian echoed the concern, arguing that farmers who had availed cooperative loans faced repayment deadlines by June 30 and sought clarity on whether the government would assume the liability or farmers would have to repay the dues.
The House witnessed further turbulence when DMK MLA S Austin launched a sharp attack on the Chief Minister during the debate. Some of his remarks were subsequently expunged from the Assembly records. Responding, Aadhav Arjuna accused the DMK member of attempting to provoke the ruling benches and making comments unbecoming of the dignity of the House. The exchange sparked protests from both sides, with members trading barbs and raising slogans before order was restored.