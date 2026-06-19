Tamil Nadu: Poll promises, crop loan waiver trigger sharp exchanges

Participating in the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his address, AIADMK MLA V Sampathkumar questioned the government's delay in fulfilling several assurances made in its election manifesto. Referring to the promised monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 for women, he asked why the scheme had not yet been rolled out and whether the state's financial position was not known when the promises were made.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna intervened, stating that detailed clarifications on manifesto commitments would be provided during the forthcoming demand-for-grants discussions and urged members to confine their remarks to subjects covered in the Governor's address. Senior members refuted him, saying that none had the right to dictate what an MLA can speak or not to speak in the House.