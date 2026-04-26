Tamil Nadu: Poll battle over, but war of words continues

While the challengers, TVK and BJP, attacked the ruling party and its leader MK Stalin, DMK leader PK Sekarbabu said Stalin would return and take oath as the Chief Minister after the results are declared.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the strong room housing ballot units at Loyola College in Nungambakkam on Sunday, Aadhav Arjuna, TVK’s general secretary for election campaign management and its Villivakkam candidate, accused the DMK of resorting to intimidation when confronted with electoral defeat.

"Whenever the DMK senses defeat, it resorts to rowdyism. We witnessed this in Harbour, where minister PK Sekarbabu mobilised supporters to create disturbances," he said, claiming that the political climate had significantly changed in the last four days of polling.

Dismissing speculation about Vijay travelling abroad, Aadhav quipped, "He is not going to Australia; he is going to the moon, with the DMK preparing the rocket," calling such narratives baseless.