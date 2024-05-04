Tamil Nadu police’s facial recognition software portal breached

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Facial Recognition Software (FRS) portal has been breached by a hacker on Friday night.

The breached portal contains TN Police's FRS which allows the search of criminals, missing persons and others via facial recognition and has more than 60 lakh records of individuals including pictures, names, FIR numbers.

The portal also contains details of police officers. The hacker who identified as Valerie posted a sample face recognition report query by a police constable with Basin Bridge Police station in Chennai and the results showing the top 20 matches.

The FRS portal is designed and developed by CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) - Kolkata.

The use of Facial recongnition software by law enforcement agencies has been condemned by data privacy activists who have continuously warned of the possibility of misuse by police personnel.