Tamil Nadu: Police secures 2-day custody of cracker unit blast accused

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In connection with the fireworks factory explosion that occurred on April 19 at Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, in which 25 persons died, Vachakarapatti police have secured a two-day custody of 6 persons.
Police registered a case and arrested six persons, including factory owner Easwari (35) of Govindhanallur and her husband Muthumanickam (52).
In this situation, the police filed a petition before the Virudhunagar First Magistrate Court seeking custody of the six accused for inquiry.
After hearing the petition, First Magistrate Nishanthini permitted police custody of the six accused for two days.
Based on this, Vachakarapatti police have taken the six persons into custody.