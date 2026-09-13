Tamil Nadu: Police recover stolen maragatha idol, three held

CHENNAI: Police in Chengalpattu district have recovered a stolen Maragatha Balamurugan Thandayuthapani Swamy idol and arrested three persons in connection with a burglary at a temple near Madurantakam.
The 2.5-feet-tall idol and silver articles were stolen from the Nadupalani Balamurugan Maragatha Thandayuthapani Temple at Perungaranai village, under the jurisdiction of Sithamur police station, during the night of September 1.
A case was registered and special teams comprising six inspectors were formed under the supervision of Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Ayman Jamal Iqbal and Madurantakam Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Rajini.
As part of the investigation, the police examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and questioned over 20 previous offenders suspected of involvement in similar crimes. Based on the evidence gathered, the suspects were identified.
On Sunday, Sithamur police, led by Inspector Mahalingam, arrested three accused and recovered the stolen idol.
Further investigation and legal proceedings are continuing.