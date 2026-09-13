Tamil Nadu: Police recover stolen maragatha idol, three held

The 2.5-feet-tall idol and silver articles were stolen from the Nadupalani Balamurugan Maragatha Thandayuthapani Temple at Perungaranai village, under the jurisdiction of Sithamur police station, during the night of September 1.

A case was registered and special teams comprising six inspectors were formed under the supervision of Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Ayman Jamal Iqbal and Madurantakam Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Rajini.