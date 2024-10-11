Tamil Nadu police detains 7 Bangladeshi nationals

ERODE: As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals, who were working at textile units near here have been detained for questioning as they did not have passport/visa, police said on Thursday.

According to police, based on a tip-off, police searched the premises of some private firms at Panickkampalayam village near Perundurai and detained 22 workers, who do not belong to Tamil Nadu.

They were brought to Perundurai police station and during enquiry, it was found that 15 of them had 'Aadhaar' in their possession and the rest, Bangladeshi nationals, did not have passport or visa. While the genuineness of the Aadhaar will be verified in due course, the statements of seven foreigners have been recorded, police added.