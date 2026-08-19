Tamil Nadu Police announces Internal vigilance cells all over state

"The Internal Vigilance Cell assures all complainants and members of the public that the identity of complainants and witnesses will be kept strictly confidential. No complainant shall be subjected to any form of harassment, intimidation, or retaliation for filing a complaint," the release stated. The DGP encourages all citizens to come forward and report complaints fearlessly, with the

assurance that their complaints will be received and dealt with in a fair impartial and timely manner.

The Internal Vigilance Cell will be monitored by senior police officers on a regular basis. Greater Chennai Police (GCP) had already created a vigilance cell and public were encouraged to whatsapp complaints to 78717 23000.