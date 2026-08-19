Tamil Nadu Police announces Internal vigilance cells all over state

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday announced the constitution of Internal vigilance cells in all districts to strengthen integrity, transparency, and public confidence on the Police department.
According to an official communication from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP)/Head of Police Force, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, these cells have been established to prevent, monitor, and enquire into allegations of corruption, misconduct, abuse of position by police personnel/officers and other unethical practices.
"To facilitate easy reporting of such complaints, district/city-wise Internal Vigilance Cell Phone/WhatsApp numbers have been provided for public complaints. Citizens may report instances of corruption, misconduct, abuse of authority, or other unethical practices by police personnel through the designated numbers of their respective district or city Internal Vigilance Cell," an official release noted.
The Police Department encourages all citizens to make use of this facility and actively support the promotion of transparency, accountability, and corruption-free policing in Tamil Nadu.
"The Internal Vigilance Cell assures all complainants and members of the public that the identity of complainants and witnesses will be kept strictly confidential. No complainant shall be subjected to any form of harassment, intimidation, or retaliation for filing a complaint," the release stated. The DGP encourages all citizens to come forward and report complaints fearlessly, with the
assurance that their complaints will be received and dealt with in a fair impartial and timely manner.
The Internal Vigilance Cell will be monitored by senior police officers on a regular basis. Greater Chennai Police (GCP) had already created a vigilance cell and public were encouraged to whatsapp complaints to 78717 23000.