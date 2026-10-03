Tamil Nadu points to 17% rise in post-settlement GST revenue amid Opposition criticism

According to senior officials, Tamil Nadu's post-settlement State GST (SGST) revenue rose to Rs 7,320 crore in September 2026 from Rs 6,270 crore in the corresponding month last year. During April-September, the revenue increased 16% to Rs 44,266 crore from Rs 38,119 crore in 2025-26.

The clarification comes amid criticism from the Opposition over the decline in gross GST collections. After increasing 4.4% in April, gross collections declined 15.1% in May, 1.9% in June, 1.2% in July and 1.4% in August. In September, collections fell 5% to Rs 10,188 crore from Rs 10,670 crore in the year-ago period.