Tamil Nadu: Plea seeks checks on cops handling online abuse cases

Advocate H Syed Alim sought directions to the Director General of Police to issue a Police Standing Order or circular prescribing uniform safeguards for police stations, cybercrime units, and investigating officers while dealing with complaints relating to social media posts, political criticism, satire, and online speech.

The petitioner said the plea was necessitated by the increasing registration of criminal cases against citizens, journalists, political commentators, activists and social media users for expressing criticism, satire and political opinions online. He cited recent cases registered against DMK MLA GV Markandayan, DMK's Anbanathan and Vinoth Suriya Kumar over remarks made during public speeches.