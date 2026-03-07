Tamil Nadu plans to expand Mudhalvar Marundhagam scheme to improve access to sanitary napkins

The submission was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by advocate Lakshmi Raja of Tambaram, who sought a direction to the authorities to distribute sanitary napkins either free of cost or at subsidised rates through ration shops so that economically disadvantaged women and those in rural areas could benefit.

Appearing for the State, Advocate General PS Raman submitted that sanitary napkins are already being distributed free of cost to women in rural areas through village health nurses, as well as to schoolgirls and post-natal mothers under existing government schemes.