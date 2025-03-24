Tamil Nadu plans to divert Sathanur dam water to Palar river to mitigate flooding

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is developing a new flood management plan to prevent recurring damage in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, especially during periods of heavy rainfall in the Then Pennai river.

As part of this initiative, a new canal is proposed to be constructed from the upper section of the Sathanur Dam, linking it to the Palar River via the Cheyyar River.

The plan is currently under review by the concerned departments, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Officials are conducting a feasibility study on diverting water from the dam’s main canal to the Palar through Cheyyar, particularly when the Then Pennai experiences excess inflow.

This decision follows severe flooding in recent years that caused significant hardship in the Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.