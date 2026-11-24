CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department is considering the establishment of a separate Higher Education Recruitment Board (HERB) to recruit teachers and other staff for higher education institutions, instead of relying on the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), according to department sources.
At present, TRB, which functions under the School Education Department, is responsible for recruiting teachers and other staff for higher education institutions. However, with recruitment requirements in the higher education sector increasing, the department is in the initial stages of discussions to bring the process directly under its control by setting up a separate board.
The proposed HERB is expected to expedite recruitment, sources said. “The department is planning to frame guidelines for inviting special guests to annual day celebrations, convocation ceremonies and other functions organised by higher education institutions,” Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said.
The move is aimed at ensuring that guests are selected based on their suitability rather than their popularity on social media. Speaking to reporters at Anna University in Chennai, the Minister said that the government was also formulating a new scheme to improve job opportunities for students pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu.
“The initiative will be developed in coordination with various government departments to help students secure employment even while pursuing their studies,” he said. “The government is also considering creating part-time employment opportunities, similar to those available in foreign countries, based on students’ willingness.”
Viswanathan said that steps were being taken to facilitate promotions for teachers in the Higher Education Department under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). A GO in this regard was expected to be issued in the coming days.
“Continuous efforts are being made to fill vacant teaching posts in colleges across the State,” he stated.