At present, TRB, which functions under the School Education Department, is responsible for recruiting teachers and other staff for higher education institutions. However, with recruitment requirements in the higher education sector increasing, the department is in the initial stages of discussions to bring the process directly under its control by setting up a separate board.

The proposed HERB is expected to expedite recruitment, sources said. “The department is planning to frame guidelines for inviting special guests to annual day celebrations, convocation ceremonies and other functions organised by higher education institutions,” Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said.